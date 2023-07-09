REVEALED: 30 Armed Lebanese Soldiers, Hezbollah Agents Crossed Into Israel





Dozens of Lebanese nationals, most of them soldiers in the Lebanese army as well as a number of Hezbollah operatives, crossed the border into Israeli territory last week, it was revealed for the first time on Sunday morning on Army Radio.

The Lebanese soldiers who crossed the border on Wednesday were armed and in uniform. The IDF exercised caution, refraining from using means to disperse the soldiers, and tried to resolve the incident via liaison channels with the UNIFIL force.

The Lebanese remained in Israeli territory for 20 minutes, refusing to evacuate, after which the incident was resolved via mediators and they re-crossed the border into Lebanon.

An IDF spokesperson stated that “the incident occurred during routine engineering work by IDF forces in the area of the Ramim Ridge on the border with Lebanon. The work continued as usual.”

The incident is the latest in a series of recent provocations on the border, including the launching of mortar projectiles at Israel last week and the establishment of armed Hezbollah outposts inside Israeli territory, a situation that has not yet been resolved.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)