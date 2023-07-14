Israel’s Health Ministry Warns Of Whooping Cough Outbreak In A Camp





Israel’s Health Ministry on Wednesday warned of a possible outbreak of whooping cough at a day camp in northern Israel.

A child at a camp on the yishuv of Klil was diagnosed with pertussis on Sunday. The Health Ministry immediately began an epidemiological investigation in which it emerged that the child was not vaccinated against the disease. About 30 people had close contact with the child.

The Health Ministry’s Epidemiological Department directed the management of the summer camp to contact the children’s parents to warn them about the exposure to a pertussis patient. The ministry also sent the parents information about contacting their attending physician for preventive treatment.

“The Health Ministry is continuing the epidemiological investigation and will provide updates as necessary,” the ministry said in a statement. “Whooping cough is a particularly dangerous disease for babies up to six months of age that can cause complications and death. The vaccine given to babies provides protection against several diseases, including whooping cough and polio.”

“The Health Ministry recommends giving a vaccine to women in the third trimester of pregnancy, which allows the pregnant woman to develop antibodies to pertussis at a high level and transfer them through the placenta to the fetus in the womb, thus giving the newborn baby protection until it can receive the vaccine himself.”

“The ministry emphasizes the importance of giving routine vaccinations against infectious diseases, some of which can cause severe complications and death. Adherence to routine vaccinations is important to prevent outbreaks of illness among children and their environment. A vaccinated child is a protected child.”

In June, a four-month-old baby with whooping cough in Ashdod was hospitalized in critical condition, and in May, a ten-week-old infant from Jerusalem passed away from whooping cough.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)