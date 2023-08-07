FINALLY: 5 Arabs Are Arrested For Alleged Lynching Of Jewish Shepherds





Police and IDF forces overnight Sunday finally arrested some of the Arabs who were allegedly involved in the violent attack on Jewish shepherds in Binyamin on Friday night, two days after arresting two Jewish suspects for the death of one of the Palestinian attackers.

A police statement said that “five Palestinians, including two minors, residents of the village of Burqa, were arrested for alleged aggravated assault and causing serious injury in the incident that occurred on Friday. The investigation of the incident continues and more arrests are expected.”

According to witnesses, the incident began when hundreds of Arabs from Burqa approached a group of about 20 Jews in a threatening manner and threw explosives and rocks at them. A Jew was severely injured and opened fire with his licensed weapon in self-defense, killing one of the Arabs. Currently, the wounded victim, who is still in the ICU, and another Jew, who is suspected of obstructing the police investigation, are under arrest.

Attorney Nati Rom who is representing the detained Jews, told Channel 14 on Sunday: “This is an incident that began with Arabs from the village of Burqua approaching the shepherds and throwing rocks and explosives at them. There were about 200-300 Arabs against 20 Jews. After the incident began, the two suspects arrived at the area, Yechiel Indor, who was carrying a licensed weapon, and Elisha Yered – neither has a criminal record.”

Rom continued by saying that at a certain point, a warning shot was fired in the air which deterred the Arabs for a short time but when the Jews tried to flee the scene, they were surrounded by Arabs. Indor was hit on the head with a rock the size of a soccer ball that opened his skull and caused a cerebral hemorrhage and he opened fire in self-defense. “Anywhere else in Israel, this incident would have been defined as thwarting an attack – here there is a different way of viewing things. We see the briefings.”

Yisrael Ganz, the head of the Binyamin Regional Council, told Arutz Sheva: “Mobs of Arabs attacking Jews in agricultural areas is nothing new. The shepherds suffered a brutal attack from the residents of the neighboring Arab village, putting their lives in clear mortal danger. The international community’s siding with the Palestinian Arab narrative is treacherous and distorts reality. The Jews in this region have the full right to defend themselves and protect the lives of others.”

רועי הצאן של גבעת עוז ציון, חוזרים לשטח לרעות צאן אחרי התקיפה הקשה בבורקה במהלכה נפצע קשה תושב שבא לעזרת הרועים, נהרג פורע ערבי, גם עיזים של הגבעה מצאו את מותן במהלך התקרית. הבוקר שלושה ימים אחרי האירוע נעצרו לראשונה גם ערבים מבורקה לחקירה. pic.twitter.com/2UpOQbcxYw — שיראל ללום נהיר🇮🇱 (@shirellaloom) August 7, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)