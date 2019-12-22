DISGUSTING: Firefighters Are Called “NAZIS!” After Freeing Chareidim Stuck In Meah Shearim Elevator

Firefighters were called “Nazis” after rescuing Chareidim in Meah Shearim on Motzei Shabbos.
It happened in a building on Chevra Shas Street, when rescue personnel were called to rescue a group that was stuck inside an elevator.
The fire Department was escorted into the area by police, and firefighters rescued the occupants inside the stuck elevator. As the firefighters were leaving the area, they were met with severely derogatory insults – including being called “Nazis” by neighborhood fanatics.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
dont worry its all leshaim shamayim
mah betzah
take the money and call them nazis great chinuch
The YeshivaWorld לשון הרע בלאט does it again! Kudos! Great for אחדות ישראל on Erev Chanuka
These mentally disturbed people don’t deserve your publicity.
Lock them up!
I see the eirev rav is alive and well.
It’s terrible to hear that people are so ungrateful. However, it makes the rest of klal yisroel gain animosity towards our fellow yidden.
Why do the fire fighters and security forces continue to respond to emergencies in areas where they clearly are not wanted. Let the locals deal with their own fires, accidents etc. and just suffer the collateral damage. They even have their own chevrah kadishah to they can maintain a totally closed and self-sufficient ghetto.
your title implies that a bunch of ingrates called their rescuers nazis but what probably was the case that the ones calling nazis had no idea why the firemen were there. but whatever pleases you
Terrible. One must show Gratitude (Hakoras Hatov) to one that helps you, even if they are not animate creatures. (Moshe and the Dust) Certainly to fellow Yidden
stop this! why are you trying to make fights. & this is a lie they didnt call them names they called the police names so stop writing lies just to make fights
What a chinuch…They should learn from the Torah. Moshe Rebbeini was punished just for hitting a stone, how much more chitzpadig are these kids towards people who have come to help them? משוגעים. The is the result of the brainwashing tacticts by the leaders of new religion founded in the early 21st century, called anti-Zioni.
WHATS THE OTHER SIDE OF THE STORY? NO EXCUSE TO CALL ANYONE NAZI BUT WHAT TRIGGERED THOSE IRRESPONSIBLE PEOPLE TO CALL THEM SUCH NAMES?
Why does everything negative that involves chareidim get adjectives put in front of the title? You can add the word DISGUSTING to plenty of your stories, so either put them in for all or don’t put them in at all!
Along with not having any HaKores HaTov – Appreciation for the good deed they just did, what a terrible Chillul Hashem!!