DISGUSTING: Firefighters Are Called “NAZIS!” After Freeing Chareidim Stuck In Meah Shearim Elevator





Firefighters were called “Nazis” after rescuing Chareidim in Meah Shearim on Motzei Shabbos.

It happened in a building on Chevra Shas Street, when rescue personnel were called to rescue a group that was stuck inside an elevator.

The fire Department was escorted into the area by police, and firefighters rescued the occupants inside the stuck elevator. As the firefighters were leaving the area, they were met with severely derogatory insults – including being called “Nazis” by neighborhood fanatics.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







