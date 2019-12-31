Poll Following Likud Primaries/ No Major Change on the Horizon





An election poll taken after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was reelected to head his Likud party does not show any dramatic change.

According to the Israel News12 poll, there is no major change and the deadlock that existed following the last two Knesset elections is likely to accompany us after the upcoming election for 23rd Knesset.

According to the poll, Blue & White will be the largest party, with 34 seats, followed by Likud with 32.

The results:

Blue & White 34

Likud 32

Joint Arab List 13

Yisrael Beitenu 8

Shas 8 (down 1)

Yahadut Hatorah 7

News Right 5

Labor/Gesher 5

Democratic Camp 4

Right-Wings parties 4 (Including Otzma Yehudit)

Blocs:

Right-wing/chareidi 56

Left-wing/Arab 56

Lieberman 8

Who among the following is most suited to serve as prime minister?

40% Netanyahu

38% Gantz

16% Neither

6% Don’t know

This week, PM Netanyahu may ask the Knesset for immunity against prosecution during his tenure in office. What do you think?

51% Opposed

33% Support

16% Don’t know

The poll was conducted on December 29, 2019 by Midgam head by Manu Geva. 507 persons representing Israelis 18 and over were questioned. The margin of error is +/- 4.4%.

After his resounding victory in the Likud primaries, Israel’s News13 asked who is going to be the successor to Binyamin Netanyahu.

45% Nir Barkat

10% Yisrael Katz

5.5% Gideon Saar

3.2% Miri Regev

29% Want someone other than those mentioned above

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







