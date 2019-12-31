Poll Following Likud Primaries/ No Major Change on the Horizon

An election poll taken after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was reelected to head his Likud party does not show any dramatic change.
According to the Israel News12 poll, there is no major change and the deadlock that existed following the last two Knesset elections is likely to accompany us after the upcoming election for 23rd Knesset.
According to the poll, Blue & White will be the largest party, with 34 seats, followed by Likud with 32.
The results:
Blue & White 34
Likud 32
Joint Arab List 13
Yisrael Beitenu 8
Shas 8 (down 1)
Yahadut Hatorah 7
News Right 5
Labor/Gesher 5
Democratic Camp 4
Right-Wings parties 4 (Including Otzma Yehudit)
Blocs:
Right-wing/chareidi 56
Left-wing/Arab 56
Lieberman 8
Who among the following is most suited to serve as prime minister?
40% Netanyahu
38% Gantz
16% Neither
6% Don’t know
This week, PM Netanyahu may ask the Knesset for immunity against prosecution during his tenure in office. What do you think?
51% Opposed
33% Support
16% Don’t know
The poll was conducted on December 29, 2019 by Midgam head by Manu Geva. 507 persons representing Israelis 18 and over were questioned. The margin of error is +/- 4.4%.
After his resounding victory in the Likud primaries, Israel’s News13 asked who is going to be the successor to Binyamin Netanyahu.
45% Nir Barkat
10% Yisrael Katz
5.5% Gideon Saar
3.2% Miri Regev
29% Want someone other than those mentioned above
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)