Motzei Shabbos News Round-Up From Israel





Dozens of balloon bombs were launched at Israel from Gaza over the course of Shabbos. One of the balloon bombs was found near Midreshet Ben Gurion in Sde Boker while others were found in the Ramat HaNegev Regional Council.

A light earthquake was felt in northern Israel. The epicenter of the earthquake occurred in eastern Turkey and rated a 6.8 on the Richter Scale. 22 people were killed in Turkey as a result of the earthquake.

Numerous Israelis were hospitalized and put in isolation on Shabbos due to their recent travel in China. It is suspected that some of them may have contracted the Wuhan coronavirus that has already caused the death of 41 people in China. President Xi Jinping warned Saturday that China was facing a “grave” situation as authorities took urgent action to halt the spread of a virus that has killed 41 people and is overwhelming hospitals at the epicenter of the health emergency. Three confirmed cases have been documented in France and three more in Japan. Two cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and others in Australia and Malaysia. Thus far, some 18 urban areas in China have been hit with the virus and the U.S. is pulling all of its citizens out of the Wuhan region. Some 1,372 people have contracted the disease in China.

Rescue organizations conducted a large-scale search for a seven-year-old Arab boy Qais Abu Ramila, who went missing in the Beit Hanina neighborhood of Jerusalem on Shabbos. He was found in a large well with no signs of life after having drowned. Arabs from the neighborhood rioted and attacked security forces throwing stones and bottles. A number of rioters were arrested.

Leader of the Blue and White party Benny Gantz issues a statement on Motzei Shabbos that he will travel separately from Netanyahu to meet with Trump to receive information regarding Trump’s Plan of the Century.

An IDF officer was injured in his home in Carmiel after his gun accidentally fired and he was hit by the stray bullet. The officer was taken to the Galil Medical Center in Nahariya for treatment.

United Hatzalah volunteers treated four people who were moderately injured after a two-car collision occurred on Highway Six near the Kiryat Gat interchange.

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after he slipped with his vehicle on Highway 444 near the entrance to Kochav Yair he was treated at the scene for his injuries before being transported to the hospital for further care.

A baseball field in Ra’annana was dedicated to the memory of Terror Victim Ezra Schwartz. His family dedicated the field and the ceremony was attended by Israel’s Olympic baseball team.

