Israel: Another Victim Of The Roads – 2nd Motorcycle Driver Killed Within 24 Hrs





Another religious motorcycle driver, 43, was killed on Monday morning when he was hit by a car near Moshav Sitria on Highway 40 close to Rechovot.

The victim was identified at Nir Yochai Shimon Z”L.

Less than 24 hours earlier, on Sunday afternoon, Avi Weinberg, 24, a Bnei Brak resident, was killed when his motorcycle collided with a truck.

“It was an accident between a private car and a motorcycle,” said Ichud Hatzalah paramedic Avraham Arnon about the tragic accident on Monday morning. “The motorcycle driver suffered multi-system trauma and unfortunately, his death was pronounced at the scene of the accident,”

The accident resulted in the 9th fatality of motorcycle drivers in 2020, according to Israel’s National Road Safety Authority.

A total of 68 motorcycle drivers were killed in traffic accidents in 2019 – which means that on average a motorcycle driver was killed every five days – an increase of 55% from 2018.

ברוך דיין האמת.

היום בשעות הצהריים נלקח מאיתנו בחטף, אבי וינברג ז"ל, מנהל אגף הלוגיסטיקה בידידים, בתאונת אופנוע קשה בכביש 443. אבי, מתנדב בכל נפשו וגופו, בעל נפש חיה ושמחה, עם הומור וחיוך, היה עסוק תמיד בלשמח, לתת ולעזור לאחרים. משפחת ידידים מתקשה לעכל את הבשורה המרה.

ת.נ.צ.ב.ה.






