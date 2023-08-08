Hagaon Rav Shlomo Miller, shlit”a, of Toronto Commends Tahareinu, Calls for Continued Progress

Sponsored Content





TORONTO, CANADA – Last month, Rabbi Yitzchok Melber, shlit”a, Founder and Director of Tahareinu, visited Toronto, reinforcing the organization’s mission to spread taharah resources globally.

The highlight of the trip was an accomplishing two-hour meeting in the home of renowned Posek, Rabbi Shlomo Miller, shlit”a. Also in attendance were prominent local dayanim, Rabbi Chanoch Ehrentreu, shlit”a, and Rabbi Yacov Felder, shlit”a.

Rabbi Miller was pleased to hear Rabbi Melber’s detailed updates on the latest medical advancements affecting the field of family purity, and offered his psak halachah regarding each matter. He commended the organization for its tireless efforts and stated, “they are knowledgeable in these matters and we must help and support them.”

This meeting came on the tail of a similar asifas rabbanim in the community ten years ago.

Rabbi Melber also delivered essential lectures, attended by local rabbanim, askanim, and medical professionals, including many talmidim of Rabbi Miller. Presenting the latest medical breakthroughs through a prism of practical halachah, Rabbi Melber opened their eyes to the most recent innovative solutions in this ever-evolving field. He left these key communal players with lots of food for thought and practical tools in their arsenal to be able to assist local couples in need of support.

A parlor meeting was held in the home of Mr. and Mrs. David Stein, who share Tahareinu’s crucial vision.

Tahareinu also teamed up with Small Wonders, a local organization that provides emotional support, education, and financial assistance to couples facing infertility. Bridging Tahareinu’s reach with local framework is one aspect of Rabbi Melber’s honed expertise at focusing on the specific needs of the community.

The whirlwind trip opened the door to a positive future for women’s health in Toronto, as in every other community touched by Tahareinu.