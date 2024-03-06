Northern Escalation: Israel Evacuates Foreign Workers From Border Area

Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority evacuated six foreign workers from India from an area near the northern border late Tuesday night.

The move was made in the wake of Hezbollah’s murder of an Indian foreign worker near Israel’s northern border on Monday and amid a heavy rocket barrage on Kiryat Shmona on Tuesday evening. The men were transferred to Kibbutz Beit Keshet in the Lower Galil.

The evacuation was directed by the Agriculture Division of the Foreign Workers Administration, in close cooperation with the Kiryat Shmona Police Department.

The videos below show the rocket barrage on Tuesday evening:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)