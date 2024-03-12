US Military Conducts Another Air Drop Of Aid Into Gaza

In a collaborative effort aimed at providing critical relief to civilians affected by the ongoing war in Gaza, the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) and the Royal Jordanian Air Force executed a joint humanitarian assistance airdrop into Northern Gaza on Tuesday.

The operation, conducted at 2:00 p.m. local time in Gaza, saw the participation of a U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft alongside resources provided by the Royal Jordanian Air Force. Approximately 5,280 pounds of essential food items, including rice, flour, pasta, and canned goods, were dropped into the region, offering life-saving assistance to those in need.

