Report: New Chareidi Draft Law May Raise Exemption Age To 35 Or Even 40

Members of Israel’s coalition are drafting legislation that would raise the exemption age to 35 or even 40, Yisrael Hayom reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, senior security officials recommended raising the exemption age. Currently, the exemption age is 26; after that age, bochurim or avreichim can join the workforce without serving in the IDF.

If the report is true, the move would be the opposite of the trend in recent years to lower the exemption age as much as possible in order to encourage Chareidim to join the workforce and not remain in yeshivah just to avoid being drafted. There have even been various proposals over the years to lower the exemption age to 21-23.

However, a new Chareidi draft law is required following the Supreme Court’s decision to force the government to rationalize why they can’t draft Chareidim. Security officials made the recommendation to raise the exemption age with the goal of forcing those who cannot or do not wish to learn full-time for so many years to be drafted in order to enter the workforce afterward.

According to the report, the Chareidi MKs have expressed initial willingness to adopt the move as it means that those who wish to learn full-time will be able to do so for many years and those who do not or cannot learn full-time will enlist or volunteer, as the Gedolim recently agreed to in an unprecedented decision.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)