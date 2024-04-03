Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Hesder Rosh Yeshiva: “A-G’s Ugly Political Move Is Aimed At Toppling Gov’t, Not Drafting Chareidim”


HaRav Dovid Fendel, the Rosh Yeshivah of the Hesder Yeshivah of Sderot spoke to Arutz Sheva about the Attorney-General’s order to the government to begin drafting Chareidim.

“As Bnei Torah, we are full of love and affection and kavod to the wonderful Olam HaTorah and we protest the ugly political move of the Attorney-General – whose interest is not drafting the Chareidim but toppling the govenment,” Rav Fendel said. “At this time, we want to show our solidarity with the Bnei Torah.”

“Chareidim who wanted to be enlisted were turned away and I know this from several sources. Even the Defense Minister has no interest in drafting Chareidim.”

“The tremendous enterprise of the yeshiva world, which is the largest since Chizkiyahu Hamelech, is one that the state of Israel can be proud of. The fact that the state funds it is a great merit, and chas veshalom that we should relinquish the merit to fund Talmidei Chachamim.”

“The Torah protects and saves. We won’t reach appropriate solutions with one-sided measures. Right now, we’re all Yeshivas Ponevezh and Kol Torah.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



