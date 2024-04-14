Israel’s War Cabinet Still Undecided On How To Respond To Iran’s Attack

After a full day of intense discussion, Israel’s war cabinet has yet to reach a decision on how and when to respond to Iran’s missile and drone attack. Ministers suspended their discussions Sunday evening without a conclusion, but are expected to reconvene soon.

According to Hebrew media reports, War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz and his colleague Gadi Eisenkot proposed a swift retaliation against Iran during the attack last night, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and IDF Chief Herzi Halevi opposed the idea, citing the strain on resources while intercepting incoming missiles and drones.

The Prime Minister’s Office denies this account, but Channel 12 news stands by its story, which it says was confirmed by four sources.

As Israel’s air defense systems successfully intercepted most of the Iranian projectiles, causing minimal damage, and after a phone call between Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden, the idea of an immediate response was put on hold.

The US has reportedly not vetoed an Israeli response but seeks advance coordination. Publicly, the US has said it will not participate in any Israeli response.

Channel 12 also reported that Israel is exploring the possibility of a “strategic pact” with the US against Iran, without committing to specific concessions on issues like the overall Israel-Palestinian conflict.

