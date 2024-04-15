Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
ALTERNATE REALITY: White House Spox: “It’s Hard To Say Biden Has Been Soft On Iran!”


In the aftermath of Iran’s unprecedented assault on Israel, White House National Security Spokesman John Kirby was queried as to why the United States is funneling billions of dollars to the genocidal Iranian regime.

Questioned on Fox News, Kirby was asked about the United States under President Joe Biden giving Iran “an opening” to conduct its airstrikes against Israel.

“It’s hard to take a look at what President Biden has done and say that we’ve somehow gone soft on Iran!” Kirby incredulously asserted.

He also insisted that the funds made available to Iran are not “fungible,” and blamed Trump for the funds being available to Iran.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



