United States Military Says They Intercepted 80 Drones, 6 Missiles, Fired From Iran, Yemen

American troops supported by US Navy destroyers downed more than 80 “suicide” attack drones and at least six ballistic missiles aimed at Israel from Iran and Yemen on Saturday and Sunday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday.

At least one ballistic missile was destroyed on its launch vehicle and seven UAVs were destroyed on the ground prior to their launch in areas controlled by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, said CENTCOM on X.

The attack by more than 300 missiles and drones, mostly launched from inside Iran, caused only minor damage as most were shot down by the IDF, with help from the US, Britain, France and Jordan.

“CENTCOM remains postured to support Israel’s defense against these dangerous actions by Iran,” said the US military. “We will continue to work with all our regional partners to increase regional security.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)