REWARD FOR TERRORISM: Norway, Ireland & Spain Recognize Palestinian State, FM Katz Recalls Ambassadors To Israel

The countries of Norway, Ireland, and Spain announced their recognition of a Palestinian state on Wednesday morning, prompting Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz to immediately recall Israel’s ambassadors from both countries back to Israel.

Slovenia is expected to make the same announcement later on Wednesday.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre was the first to make the announcement, claiming that the move is a “response to the Gaza war.” Shortly later, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris made the same announcement, connecting the recognition of a “Palestinian state” to the Irish struggle for independence. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez later made the same announcement to the Spanish Parliament.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz responded swiftly to the announcement by recalling Israel’s ambassadors to Ireland and Norway to return to Israel immediately for “consultations.”

“I have instructed the immediate recall of Israel’s ambassadors to Ireland and Norway for consultations in light of these countries’ decisions to recognize a Palestinian state,” he stated.

“I’m sending a clear and unequivocal message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not remain silent in the face of those undermining its sovereignty and endangering its security.

“Today’s decision sends a message to the Palestinians and the world: Terrorism pays. After the Hamas terror organization carried out the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, after committing heinous sexual crimes witnessed by the world, these countries chose to reward Hamas and Iran by recognizing a Palestinian state.

“This distorted step by these countries is an injustice to the memory of the victims of 7/10, a blow to efforts to return the 128 hostages, and a boost to Hamas and Iran’s jihadists, which undermines the chance for peace and questions Israel’s right to self-defense.

“Israel will not remain silent – there will be further severe consequences. If Spain follows through on its intention to recognize a Palestinian state, a similar step will be taken against it.

“The Irish-Norwegian folly does not deter us; we are determined to achieve our goals: restoring security to our citizens, dismantling Hamas, and bringing the hostages home. There are no more just causes than these.”

The Ireland Israel Alliance stated: “Very disappointed with the Irish government, as are so many others here in Ireland. We stand with Israel.”

