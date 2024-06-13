Pro-Hamas Rioters Trap President In Cal State LA Building, Deface It With Anti-Israel Graffiti

Pro-Hamas rioters occupied the Student Services Building on Wednesday night with the employees still inside, including President Berenecea Johnson Eanes.

The rioters, many wearing masks, assembled barriers by overturning furniture, copy machines and golf carts in front of the building and surrounding plaza.

Eight hours later, the president and several other employees were still trapped. They claimed that they were “sheltering in place” and denied being held hostage. The university initially refused to call the police, instead issuing a shelter-in-place warning for the employees inside the building and instructing employees outside the building to leave the campus.

”I can confirm that there are still a small number of administrators in the building,” a university spokesperson told ABC 7. ”We are working through options to bring this fluid situation to the best resolution possible.”

Students for Justice in Palestine at CSULA was sharing photos from inside the building with anti-Israel graffiti on the walls. The account was later taken down.

Later, the police were called and police helicopters were seen hovering over the building. By Thursday morning, the rioters had left the building. It is unknown whether they did so on their own accord.

The building was heavily vandalized with smashed windows and graffiti inside and and overturned furniture, utility carts, and even a vending machine outside.

The university announced on its website that all classes will be remote until further notice and asked students and employees to stay away from the campus.

