Antisemitic Vandals Mark Homes Of Brooklyn Museum Leaders With Hamas Symbols, Including Jewish Director


Antisemitic vandals defaced the homes of the Jewish director of the Brooklyn Museum with red Hamas triangles early Wednesday morning.

The red inverted Hamas triangles are used to indicate targets for death or destruction.

The door of director Anne Pasternak’s home in Brooklyn Heights was targeted as well as the homes of other board members.

The vandals also hung a sign saying “Anne Pasternak Brooklyn Museum White Supremacist Zionist” as well as a sign that said: “You have blood on your hands.”

