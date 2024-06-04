SOCIOPATH: Biden Accuses Netanyahu Of Prolonging Gaza War As He Stabs Israel In The Back At Every Turn

For the past 8 months, President Biden has been applying major domestic and international pressure on Israel to slow its military operations in Gaza. This pressure has taken various forms, including diplomatic efforts to encourage allies to urge restraint, public statements, and threats to withhold or halt aid.

All this has made it impossible for Israel and the IDF to get the job done. But now, in a stunning display of sociopathy, Biden is accusing Netanyahu of slow-walking the war in Gaza.

In an interview with Time magazine released Tuesday, Biden strongly implied that he thinks Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is prolonging the war against Hamas in Gaza for political reasons. When asked if he believed Netanyahu was doing so for self-preservation, Biden replied, “I’m not going to comment on that. There is every reason for people to draw that conclusion.”

Biden noted that before the war, Netanyahu was facing criticism for his plans to overhaul Israel’s judicial system, suggesting that the prime minister may be using the conflict to distract from domestic issues. “So it’s an internal domestic debate that seems to have no consequence. And whether he would change his position or not, it’s hard to say, but it has not been helpful,” Biden said.

The president also highlighted his disagreement with Netanyahu over the future of Gaza after the war ends. “What happens after Gaza’s over? What, what does it go back to? Do Israeli forces go back in?” he asked. “I’ve been talking to the Egyptians and been talking to the Saudis. I’ve been talking to the Jordanians, I’ve been talking to the Emiratis. The answer is, if that’s the case, it can’t work. There needs to be a two-state solution, a transition to a two-state solution. And that’s my biggest disagreement with Bibi Netanyahu.”

Biden suggested that a package of proposals could aid in transitioning to a two-state solution, but he must be careful about what he reveals due to ongoing negotiations. “I think there is a clear path for a transition where the Arab states would provide security and reconstruction in Gaza in return for a longer-term commitment to a transition to a two-state solution,” he said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)