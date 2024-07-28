Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Spokesperson Apologizes: “The Wording I Chose Was Wrong”


IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari, who came under fire for his comments on Motzei Shabbos that “no one could imagine” that Hezbollah would fire at children, apologized on Sunday.

He wrote on X: “Yesterday, during an interview I carried out from the scene of the disaster in Majdal Shams, I said: ‘No one thought that a murderous terrorist organization would fire a missile at a soccer field where boys and girls are playing.’ The wording I chose was wrong.”

“I would like to clarify that my intention in my words was to illustrate the cruelty of the murderous Hezbollah terror organization.”

“At this time, when the funerals are taking place in Majdal Shams, our hearts go out to the families and residents, who lost the most precious of all.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



