Trump And Biden Trade Blows Over “Embarrassing” Prisoner Exchange With Russia

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced the release of 24 detainees, including high-profile Americans such as Paul Whelan, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, and Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva. The historic prisoner swap with Russia marks the largest exchange since the Cold War, concluding intense negotiations by the Biden administration.

During a press conference following the announcement, President Biden was questioned about former President Donald Trump’s criticisms of the deal. Trump had previously claimed on Truth Social that he alone could secure Gershkovich’s release from Russian President Vladimir Putin, writing, “Evan Gershkovich, the Reporter from The Wall Street Journal, who is being held by Russia, will be released almost immediately after the Election, but definitely before I assume Office… and WE WILL BE PAYING NOTHING!”

When a reporter asked Biden for his response to Trump’s assertion that he could have secured the hostages’ release without any concessions, Biden retorted, “Why didn’t he do it when he was president?”

Gershkovich and Kurmasheva were both arrested when Biden was already president, although Whelan was arrested in 2018 during Trump’s presidency.

Biden’s comment echoed previous statements by former Trump National Security Council official Fiona Hill, who told CBS in 2022 that Trump “was not particularly interested” in Whelan’s case.

In response, Trump blasted the Biden administration’s negotiating team, calling the deal an “embarrassment.” He questioned the details of the swap on Truth Social, asking, “So when are they going to release the details of the prisoner swap with Russia? How many people do we get versus them? Are we also paying them cash?” He continued, “Our ‘negotiators’ are always an embarrassment to us! I got back many hostages, and gave the opposing Country NOTHING – and never any cash. To do so is bad precedent for the future. That’s the way it should be, or this situation will get worse and worse.”

“They are extorting the United States of America. They’re calling the trade ‘complex’ – That’s so nobody can figure out how bad it is!”

