H’YD: IDF Reserve Officer Killed In Blast In The Netzarim Corridor

An IDF officer was killed on Shabbos afternoon by a bomb planted by Hamas terrorists in central Gaza, the IDF announced on Motzei Shabbos in what they called a “unusual incident.”

He was identified as Maj. (res.) Yotam Itzchak Peled, H’yd, 34, from Rosh Ha’ayin. He served as the company commander of a logistical support unit in the 8119th Battalion in the Logistics Corps.

Peled, z’l, was killed by a roadside bomb in the Netzarim Corridor as he was leading a convoy to bring supplies to IDF forces in Gaza City.

An initial investigation showed that a squad of Hamas terrorists planted the bomb on the road. After it exploded, killing Peled, H’yd, the terrorist emerged from the building they were hiding in and opened fire at the soldiers. The soldiers fired back but the terrorists fled the scene. A manhunt was launched for the terrorists but as of Motzei Shabbos, they have not been caught.

His death increases the death toll of soldiers killed in the war in Gaza to 331 and the number of soldiers killed since October 7 to 691.

