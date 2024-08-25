Report: Another Attack On Israel Expected Within Days, Likely From Yemen

Another country is expected to attack Israel within days, the BBC reported on Sunday.

The report comes after the IDF thwarted a massive Hezbollah attack on Israel from Lebanon early Sunday morning.

According to the report, which quoted an anonymous security source, it’s believed that an attack will be carried out by the Houthis in Yemen.

Last month, Israel carried out airstrikes against multiple Houthi targets in the Hodeidah port area in western Yemen, targeting oil refineries, a power plant, and weapon warehouses, killing and wounding dozens. The attack was in retaliation for the Houthis’ launch of a drone that struck Tel Aviv on July 18, killing one and wounding eight others, and about 220 previous attempts to attack Israel since October 7.

The Houthis have vowed to retaliate for the Israeli attack.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)