U.S. officials have informed ABC News that Nasrallah, along with several of his top lieutenants, were in Beirut during the Israeli airstrike targeting the main Hezbollah command bunker – raising speculation about whether Nasrallah and his leadership were directly impacted.

In response to the development, U.S. President Joe Biden has been briefed on the Israeli operation, which is being described as a “decapitation strike” aimed at Hezbollah’s top leadership.