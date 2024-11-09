Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Amsterdam Pogrom: Foreign Minister Sa’ar, Dutch Minister Agree On Joint Probe: “I’m Deeply Ashamed”


Newly appointed Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana flew to Amsterdam on Friday morning following the shocking pogrom carried out by Dutch Arabs on Thursday evening.

Sa’ar met with Dutch Minister of Justice and Security David van Weel who told him: “I am deeply ashamed of what happened in Amsterdam.”

Sa’ar demanded that Dutch authorities fully prosecute the perpetrators of the attacks. He suggested during the meeting that the Israeli police assist in gathering testimonies and documenting evidence from the Israeli citizens who were brutally attacked to ensure justice is served.

Van Weel agreed to Sa’ar’s request and the two agreed that the security officials of both countries will cooperate during the investigation.

Following the meeting, the two ministers held a press conference, during which Sa’ar stated that a new antisemitism is raging in Europe, based on denying Israel’s right to exist and its right to self-defense. He stressed that this antisemitism is what led to the barbaric attack against Israelis in Amsterdam.

Sa’ar stated: “I held my first meeting here as part of my visit to the Netherlands, a meeting with the Minister of Justice and Public Security, which primarily addressed the criminal proceedings we expect to take place against those who perpetrated crimes against Israeli citizens on the streets of Amsterdam. We expect arrests, we expect severe punishments, and we expect to see a full disclosure from the Netherlands on this matter.”

Sa’ar added: “I also offered the Dutch minister Israel’s assistance, the assistance of the Israel Police, in collecting evidence and testimonies from Israeli citizens who returned to Israel. The Dutch minister accepted this proposal, and I hope and am confident there will be cooperation between the judicial authorities in both countries to truly punish and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Righ-wing Dutch leader Geert Wilders met Sa’ar and Ohana at the airport in Amsterdam upon their arrival to the Netherlands on Friday.

Geert Wilders/X

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

DESTROY THEM: FBI Thwarts Iranian Plot To Assassinate Donald Trump, Murder American Jews In New York City

THE DIFFERENCE TRUMP MAKES: Qatar Abruptly Tells Hamas Leaders They Are No Longer Welcome In The Country

YWN Calls for Global Boycott of Uber After Antisemitic Pogrom in the Netherlands

CHIEF RABBIS: El Al May Fly On Shabbos To Rescue Jews In Netherlands Following Pogrom

Local Authorities Ignored Warnings of Imminent Attacks on Israelis

HY’D: IDF Reserve Soldier Dies from Wounds Sustained in Southern Lebanon

POGROM IN AMSTERDAM! Hundreds Of Arabs Attack Jews In Coordinated Jihad; Jews Run Over, Stabbed, Thrown In Canal

WATCH: Democratic Strategist Julie Roginsky Slams Her Own Party: “Not the Party of Common Sense”

WATCH: Gazan Teen: “Every Gazan Civilian Participated In October 7”

POGROM IN AMSTERDAM! Hundreds of Muslims Coordinate Violent Attacks Against Israeli Soccer Fans

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network