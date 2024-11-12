Report: Netanyahu Confidant Met With Trump & Kushner At Mar-A-Lago

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, one of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s closest confidants, met President-elect Trump in Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, two Israeli officials and two U.S. officials told Axios.

According to the report, the meeting focused on briefing Trump on Israel’s plan regarding Gaza, Lebanon and Iran in the next two months.

“One of the things the Israelis wanted to sort out with Trump is what are the issues he prefers to see solved before January 20 and what are the issues he prefers the Israelis to wait for him,” a U.S. official said.

The US officials mentioned several issues that Israel wanted Trump’s take on: efforts toward a possible Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, a post-war Gaza plan, and an Israeli-Saudi normalization deal.

A source added Dermer also met with Jared Kushner.

The US officials said that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu informed the Biden administration ahead of Dermer’s meeting with Trump.

It should be noted that despite reports about an Israeli-Lebanon diplomatic arrangement, Israel had denied that it agreed to a ceasefire. Newly appointed Defense Minister Yisrael Katz stated on Tuesday: “There won’t be any ceasefire or lull in battle in Lebanon.”

Following his meeting with Trump, Dermer flew to Washington on Monday, where he met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and is expected to meet with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Biden’s advisers Brett McGurk and Amos Hochstein.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)