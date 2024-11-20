Sephardic Chief Rabbi Condemns Pope Suggesting Israel Could Be Committing Genocide

Sephardi Chief Rabbi David Yosef sharply criticized Pope Francis for suggesting that Israel’s actions in Gaza may constitute genocide, accusing the pontiff of siding with perpetrators of violence instead of victims. The remarks were made by the Pope in a forthcoming book.

“It’s very interesting that the Pope doesn’t call for an investigation of the terrible slaughter of Jews last year on October 7,” Rabbi Yosef said in a video statement. “It’s interesting that he doesn’t call for an investigation of the incitement against Jews across Europe, overt antisemitic incitement.”

In his book, the pope writes, “According to some experts, what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide. It should be carefully investigated to determine whether it fits into the technical definition formulated by jurists and international bodies.”

Rabbi Yosef urged the Pope to retract his statement and issue an apology, emphasizing the importance of holding those responsible for anti-Jewish violence accountable instead of framing Israel’s actions defensively in the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

