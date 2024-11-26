H’YD: Most Severely Injured Soldier On Oct. 7 Succumbs To His Wounds

The IDF on Tuesday announced that an IDF soldier who was critically wounded battling terrorists on October 7, 2023, died of his wounds early Tuesday morning.

He was named as Sgt. First Class Yona Betzalel Brief, H’Yd, 23. He served as a combat medic in the Duvdevan commando unit.

Brief, z’l, was seriously injured during a counterterrorism operation in Tulkarm in May 2023. Although he was still undergoing rehabilitation when the Hamas assault began, he and his fellow soldiers arrived at Kfar Azza, saving numerous lives and eliminating dozens of terrorists.

He was critically injured in a gun battle on the kibbutz and was evacuated to Sheba Hospital, where doctors have been fighting for his life ever since. Over the past day, his condition deteriorated and his family and friends planned an Atzeret Tefilah at the Kosel to daven for his refuah.

He leaves behind his parents and five siblings.

The Mechinas Beis Dovid issued a statement saying: “Rabbanim and talmidim of the Bnei Dovid mosdot mourn the loss of the hero Yonah Betzalel Brief, H’yd…who passed away last night after a year of fighting for his life after being critically injured in the battle for Kibbutz Kfar Azza on Simchat Torah, 7.10.23. The Atzeret Tefilla planned for this evening will not take place. We send condolences to the family.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)