2 Israelis Injured In New Orleans Terror Attack, 1 Seriously

Two Israelis were injured in the deadly terror attack in New Orleans on Wednesday, Israel’s Foreign Ministry stated.

One of the victims is in serious condition.

“Two Israeli citizens were injured in the ramming and shooting incident in the French Quarter in New Orleans,” the statement says.

“The Foreign Ministry and the Consulate General in Houston are in contact with the hospitals and the families of the victims.

“Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has instructed a representative of the consulate in Houston to travel to New Orleans.”

