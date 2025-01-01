Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

2 Israelis Injured In New Orleans Terror Attack, 1 Seriously

Emergency services attend the scene on Bourbon Street after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans’ Canal and Bourbon Street, Wednesday Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Two Israelis were injured in the deadly terror attack in New Orleans on Wednesday, Israel’s Foreign Ministry stated.

One of the victims is in serious condition.

“Two Israeli citizens were injured in the ramming and shooting incident in the French Quarter in New Orleans,” the statement says.

“The Foreign Ministry and the Consulate General in Houston are in contact with the hospitals and the families of the victims.

“Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has instructed a representative of the consulate in Houston to travel to New Orleans.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

2nd Year In A Row: Hamas Feigns Power By Firing Rockets At Start Of New Secular Year

Rosh Yeshiva: Only Limmud Torah Protects Israel From The Arabs

Average Charedi Family Size Dropped To 43-Year Low In 2024, Internet Usage Skyrocketed

Israel’s Population Reaches 10 Million Despite Record Emigration In 2024

WATCH AND ENJOY! Ishay Ribo’s Sold Out Separate Seating Event In NYC

Shin Bet Foiled 1,000+ Terror Attacks In 2024, Releases Audio Of Hostage Rescue [VIDEO]

BD”E: Petirah Of HaRav Chaim Shulem Isaacson Zt”l, Nadvorna Rebbe Of Philadelphia

MOVING: 104-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor Lights Menorah At Toronto Shul’s Chanukah Celebration [VIDEO]

WATCH: Lev Tahor Leader Accused Of Severe Child Abuse Confronted By Survivors

Defense Minister Katz Pushes Plan To Draft 50% Of Charedim Into IDF Over Next 7 Years

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network