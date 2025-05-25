🚨 Trump Announces “Real Progress” in Iran Nuclear Talks, Hints at Gaza Ceasefire Developments

US President Donald Trump claims American negotiators achieved “real progress” in “very good” nuclear discussions with Iran over the weekend.

“I think we could have good news on the Iran front.”

“I have a feeling I might be telling you something good. We’ve had some serious progress.”

“Likewise with Hamas on Gaza,” he continues, suggesting potential positive developments in Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks.

“We want to see if we can stop that, and Israel. We’ve been talking to them and we want to see if we can stop that whole situation,” Trump tells reporters before boarding Air Force One.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)