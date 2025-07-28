Israel Signals Trump Support for Possible Full-Scale Gaza Takeover as Hostage Talks Stall

Amid a collapse in hostage negotiations and growing frustration with Hamas’s demands, top Israeli officials—including Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his security cabinet—are openly signaling a shift toward full military occupation of the Gaza Strip, with apparent backing from U.S. President Donald Trump and his special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

“There’s no choice now but to occupy the entire Gaza Strip from end to end,” said MK Moshe Saada (Likud) Monday morning. Saada claimed the Israeli government had received a green light from Washington, adding, “I think we’re finally heading toward occupying the Strip.”

The growing rhetoric comes as indirect negotiations—backed by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S.—have stalled, with Hamas reportedly refusing to release key hostages without sweeping concessions. Netanyahu, once hopeful for a partial deal, now appears to be weighing more aggressive military alternatives.

Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich, who has previously opposed humanitarian aid to Gaza, walked back earlier resistance, telling Knesset colleagues Sunday night that the government was “advancing a good strategic move.” He urged patience and said the true results would soon be evident.

Meanwhile, Trump, speaking alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, reiterated his belief that Hamas is not negotiating in good faith. “You’re going to have to finish the job,” Trump said, referencing Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from Gaza as a failed attempt at peace. “It was not exactly a clever thing to do,” he added.

Special Envoy Witkoff added, “We’ll now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza.” Netanyahu praised Witkoff’s remarks, calling Hamas “the obstacle to a hostage release deal.”

A senior Israeli official suggested the public threats may be aimed at strengthening Israel’s hand in negotiations. But sources close to Netanyahu say that, absent progress, Israel is preparing to escalate military operations—potentially signaling the start of a new and far broader phase of the war.

