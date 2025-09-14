Israel’s National Security Council Warns of Global Terror Threats to Jews Ahead of Yamim Noraim

Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) is warning of potential terror threats to Israelis and Jewish communities abroad as the Yomim Tovim approach, with officials highlighting the danger of attacks by Iran-backed groups and other jihadi networks timed to the October 7 anniversary.

The updated threat assessment stops short of issuing new travel advisories but underscores “key trends in global terrorist activity.” At the top of the list: Tehran and its proxies Hamas and Hezbollah, alongside ISIS, al-Qaeda, and al-Shabab, all of whom remain motivated to target Jews and Israelis outside Israel’s borders.

Officials caution that Hamas in particular has sought to expand its reach beyond the Gaza battlefield, establishing infrastructure abroad to strike at Jewish and Israeli targets. The NSC warns that the upcoming second anniversary of the October 7 massacres could again serve as a rallying point for coordinated attacks or lone-wolf assaults on Jewish communities worldwide.

The report comes amid a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents across Europe and North America, fueled by social media incitement and anti-Israel campaigns since the outbreak of the Gaza war. Security officials say the convergence of seasonal Jewish gatherings, heightened incitement, and symbolic dates presents a combustible threat matrix.

The NSC is urging Israelis abroad — as well as diaspora Jews — to be extra careful. Recommendations include avoiding public displays of Jewish identity such as yarmulkas, tzitzis, or Hebrew speech in unsecured areas; steering clear of large, unsecured gatherings; and refraining from posting sensitive information about military service or travel on social media.

The council reiterated longstanding prohibitions against travel to high-risk countries including Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen, as well as strong advisories against destinations such as Egypt, Turkey, and Jordan. Israelis encountering suspicious threats abroad are advised to contact local authorities immediately, followed by the NSC’s 24-hour hotline in Jerusalem.

