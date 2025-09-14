Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Fox News Host Apologizes After Saying That Homeless People Should Get “Involuntary Lethal Injections” [VIDEO]

FILE - Michael Johnson gathers possessions to take before a homeless encampment was cleaned up in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Thursday, July 25, 2024, for the removal of homeless encampments in the state. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade issued a rare on-air apology Sunday after sparking national outrage for suggesting violent homeless people should be executed by “involuntary lethal injection.”

The incendiary remark came Wednesday during a Fox & Friends segment on the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who was fatally attacked on a North Carolina train. Authorities have charged Decarlos Brown Jr., a homeless man with a long criminal record, in connection with the killing.

As his co-host Lawrence Jones argued that violent homeless individuals should be jailed, Kilmeade went further, interjecting: “Involuntary lethal injection or something. Just kill ’em.” The comment drew swift condemnation from across the political spectrum and ricocheted across social media, prompting calls for accountability.

By Sunday morning, Kilmeade moved to contain the fallout. “I wrongly said they should get lethal injections. I apologize for that extremely callous remark,” he said, clarifying that his intention was to highlight public safety concerns but not to equate homelessness with criminality. “I am obviously aware that not all mentally ill, homeless people act as the perpetrator did in North Carolina and that so many homeless people deserve our empathy and compassion.”

Advocates for the homeless blasted Kilmeade’s comments as dehumanizing, while critics on both the right and left warned that such language only inflames divisions over how to address the nation’s homelessness crisis.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Chareidi Beit Shemesh Resident Convicted Of Spying For Iran

Former Shin Bet Chief: “No Info Days Later; Hamas May Have Been Hit Harder Than Reported”

Israeli Assessment: Qatar Is Assisting Hamas In Hiding Results Of Strike On Doha

Behind The Scenes Of The Summit In Qatar & Why Israel Should Be Concerned

BD”E: Rav Dovid Kamenetzky Zt”l, Son Of Harav Shmuel Kamenetzky Shlit”a

BD”E: Harav Daniel Lehrfield Zt”l, Rosh Yeshivas Bais Yisroel In Eretz Yisroel

Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin Lived With Male Roommate Identifying as a Woman, FBI Confirms

“This Is Something I Intend to Fulfill”: Zohran Mamdani Promises To Arrest Israeli PM Netanyahu If He Comes To New York

Netanyahu Hints At Failure Of Attack On Hamas Leaders In Doha

WSJ: Israel Launched Missiles Into Space 1,500 Kilometers From Doha