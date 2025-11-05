Hamas Announces Planned Release of Hostage’s Body in Gaza Tonight

The military branch of Hamas has announced plans to deliver a hostage’s body tonight at 9 p.m.

The group states the body was discovered in Gaza’s Shejaiya neighborhood.

They did not specify the identity of the hostage.

So far, Hamas has released 20 live captives and 21 bodies of those killed. Seven bodies are still believed to be in Gaza. If the recovered body is Israeli, six bodies remain in the area.

The effort to find and verify the remains has been drawn-out, requiring international cooperation and detailed forensic investigation.