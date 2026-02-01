Israeli Police Blocking Army Arrests Of Bnei Torah In Chareidi Neighborhoods, Internal Memo Shows

Israel’s long-simmering debate over military conscription of Chareidim erupted again this week, after a reported internal summary revealed deep friction between civilian law enforcement and the army over how — and whether — draft laws are being enforced in Chareidi neighborhoods.

According to Haaretz, a document presented at a high-level meeting convened by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara states that the Israel Police has been preventing the IDF Military Police from operating in Chareidi neighborhoods to arrest draft evaders, despite explicit enforcement demands from the High Court of Justice.

The meeting — the 12th held on the issue — included senior IDF representatives, who told the attorney general that police were refusing to authorize Military Police activity in Chareidi areas and were not cooperating with enforcement efforts. Baharav-Miara confirmed the authenticity of the meeting summary to Haaretz.

Even when draft evaders are identified by police during routine arrests, the army officials said, they are typically released rather than detained. According to the summary, Chareidi suspects discovered during police custody to be deserters or evaders are given a summons to report to a Military Police facility, and then allowed to go free.

IDF officials told the meeting that roughly 71,000 people are currently evading military service, with about 80 percent coming from the Chareidi community. While enlistment among Chareidi men has ticked up modestly amid the ongoing war, army representatives said the numbers remain “far from fulfilling the needs of the army or the value of equality.”

Military officials also criticized the current draft-exemption legislation under consideration, warning that restoring state funding to yeshivos without enforceable service requirements creates a negative incentive to enlist. They urged the government to consider stronger economic sanctions if it wants conscription policy to carry real weight.

