Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Ben Gvir Halts Use Of Skunk Spray: “I Won’t Allow Selective Enforcement Against Chareidim”

Illustrative. Protests on Bar Ilan Street in Jerusalem. (Photo: Yishai Yerushalmi)

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir made a dramatic decision on Wednesday to ban the continued use by police of water cannons that spray foul-smelling liquid (“skunk spray”), tear gas, or dye—despite explicit requests from senior police officials and opposition from the Attorney General.

The move came after the minister learned that the police have been using the tool selectively, with the overwhelming majority of use targeting Chareidi protestors and settlers, while police refrained from using it at other protests.

Over the past 24 hours, ahead of a discussion in the Knesset’s National Security Committee on discontinuing the use of skunk spray, senior police officers exerted heavy pressure on Ben Gvir’s office and on committee chairman MK Tzvika Fogel, urging them to continue authorizing the use of the method. Despite these efforts, Ben Gvir refused to change his stance, saying he would not endorse a tool that has become “a means of punishment against specific sectors.” He added that while he has equipped the police with many tools to combat crime and terrorism, he will not tolerate discriminatory enforcement.

Sources in Minister Ben Gvir’s office said, “With all the minister’s appreciation for the police, the minister is drawing a red line against selective enforcement. They added that the minister will not permit the use of invasive and harmful tools such as skunk liquid and gas as long as data shows they are used primarily against the Chareidi community and residents of Yehuda and Shomron.

It is important to note that water cannons have not been banned, and their use with clean water remains permitted. The law solely prohibits the use of skunk spray, tear gas, and dye through water cannons for crowd-dispersal purposes.

As YWN reported on Tuesday, after years of public criticism and petitions to the Supreme Court of Israel, Israel Police have begun testing a new method for dispersing protests: water cannons using water mixed with pepper spray, instead of the controversial “skunk” spray.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

FRICTION? Israel Pushing US To Strike Iran, But Trump “Really Doesn’t Want To Do It”, New Report Says

Probe Into Ex-MAG Is Complete; Police Chief Withholds Findings From Attorney-General

Iran Says It Is Ready for “Fair” Talks With U.S. As Pressure Reaches Critical Point

Female Muslim Officer Appointed As IDF Arabic Spokesperson

Sydney Nurses Plead “Not Guilty” For Threatening To Harm Israeli Patients

Military Police Attempt To Arrest Ben Yeshivah In Jerusalem

“Humanitarian” Aid? Rockets & Mortar Shells Found Inside UNWRA Sacks In Southern Gaza

France Issues “Complicity In Genocide” Warrants Against Franco-Israeli Activists Over Gaza Aid Blockade

Abbas Sets First-Ever Election for PLO Council, Leaving Gaza and Hamas Outside

Israel Rejects PA Role in Gaza After Technocratic Panel Adopts Palestinian Authority’s Symbol