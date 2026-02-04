Ben Gvir Halts Use Of Skunk Spray: “I Won’t Allow Selective Enforcement Against Chareidim”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir made a dramatic decision on Wednesday to ban the continued use by police of water cannons that spray foul-smelling liquid (“skunk spray”), tear gas, or dye—despite explicit requests from senior police officials and opposition from the Attorney General.

The move came after the minister learned that the police have been using the tool selectively, with the overwhelming majority of use targeting Chareidi protestors and settlers, while police refrained from using it at other protests.

Over the past 24 hours, ahead of a discussion in the Knesset’s National Security Committee on discontinuing the use of skunk spray, senior police officers exerted heavy pressure on Ben Gvir’s office and on committee chairman MK Tzvika Fogel, urging them to continue authorizing the use of the method. Despite these efforts, Ben Gvir refused to change his stance, saying he would not endorse a tool that has become “a means of punishment against specific sectors.” He added that while he has equipped the police with many tools to combat crime and terrorism, he will not tolerate discriminatory enforcement.

Sources in Minister Ben Gvir’s office said, “With all the minister’s appreciation for the police, the minister is drawing a red line against selective enforcement. They added that the minister will not permit the use of invasive and harmful tools such as skunk liquid and gas as long as data shows they are used primarily against the Chareidi community and residents of Yehuda and Shomron.

It is important to note that water cannons have not been banned, and their use with clean water remains permitted. The law solely prohibits the use of skunk spray, tear gas, and dye through water cannons for crowd-dispersal purposes.

As YWN reported on Tuesday, after years of public criticism and petitions to the Supreme Court of Israel, Israel Police have begun testing a new method for dispersing protests: water cannons using water mixed with pepper spray, instead of the controversial “skunk” spray.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)