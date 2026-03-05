Purim 2026 In The Presence Of Rosh Yeshiva HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman

Scenes from Purim night and day were recorded by Shuki Lerer for YWN in the presence of Rosh Yeshiva HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman, as he fulfilled the mitzvos hayom, received visitors at his home, and sent a kvittel to the Belzer Rebbe.

On the night and day of Purim, the Rosh Yeshiva read the Megillah in a small minyan that was held in his home on Rechov Admor M’Gur in Bnei Brak.

On Purim day, following Shacharis, large crowds passed before the Rosh Yeshiva for an extended period of time to receive his bracha.

Later, the Rosh Yeshiva fulfilled the mitzvos of Matanos L’Evyonim and Mishloach Manos, and also offered a special tefillah on behalf of those who support Torah.

During the reception, Mishloach Manos arrived from his brother-in-law, the Alexander Rebbe. A special Mishloach Manos also arrived from the Belzer Rebbe, delivered by the askan Rabbi Yehoshua Weinberger.

The Rosh Yeshiva gave the Rebbe a bottle of wine and a special kvittel bearing his name and his mother’s name to deliver to the Belzer Rebbe on Purim.

