CONGRATULATIONS: Congratulations to Galinor (Jimmy) Pacheco, the Filipino worker kidnapped by Hamas from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 and held for 48 days, who has welcomed a baby girl with his wife Clarice Joy in the Philippines. Pacheco, 34, named their fourth daughter Yisraela in tribute to Israel and in memory of those he lived and was abducted with.