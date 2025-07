Camp Simcha, Chai Lifeline’s summer haven for children with serious illnesses, was honored by a visit from Harav Elya Brudny, Rosh Yeshivas Mir and chaver Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, who toured the Glen Spey, NY campus, experienced its uplifting atmosphere, and delivered heartfelt words of chizuk and brachos to the campers, calling it a “tremendous zechus” to be in such a holy place.

