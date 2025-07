STATEMENT: The Heschel School community is grieving the heartbreaking loss of Wesley LePatner A”h, a parent and board member who was murdered yesterday at Blackstone, where she worked. Wesley, a beloved wife, mother of three, and devoted member of the Heschel family, is remembered for her wisdom, empathy, and dedication.

Funeral and shiva details will be shared at a later time. May her memory be a blessing.