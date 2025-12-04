Advertise
Appeals Court Temporarily Allows Trump to Keep National Guard in D.C.

Appeals court lets Trump keep National Guard troops in DC for now

National Guard troops deployed to Washington, DC, can remain there for now, after a federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily froze a judge’s ruling that would have soon required them to leave the city’s streets.

The DC Circuit Court of Appeals said it was keeping the lower-court decision on hold for now to give it time to consider whether to pause the ruling indefinitely.

Implementation of the decision, issued on November 20 by US District Judge Jia Cobb, was already delayed by Cobb for 21 days to allow for appeals.

