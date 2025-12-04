NYT Sues Pentagon Over Hegseth’s New Restrictive Media Rules

New York Times sues Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth over restrictive Pentagon media rules

• The New York Times Co. sued the Defense Department and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the Pentagon’s new press policy.

• The policy, which requires reporters to seek approval before publishing information, violates free press protections enshrined by the 1st Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the suit alleges.

• A number of media outlets sympathetic to the Trump administration have agreed to the rules, and replaced mainstream media outlets that refused to comply with them.