NYC Nurses Strike Continues as Patients Urged to Know Their Rights

⚠️ NYC NURSES STRIKE – PATIENTS URGED TO KNOW THEIR RIGHTS

As the massive nursing strike continues across multiple New York City hospitals, involving nearly 15,000 nurses, patient advocacy group Padvocate says it remains fully available to assist patients and families during and after the strike.

Padvocate says it can help with care delays, communication issues, understanding treatment options, accessing services, and filing formal complaints when needed.

Patients and families who feel overwhelmed or concerned are reminded they do not have to navigate the system alone.

