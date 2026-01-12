Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Meta to Cut About 10% of Reality Labs Staff as Focus Shifts to AI

Meta plans to cut approx 10% of employees in its Reality Labs division, which focuses on metaverse & virtual-reality products, as the company reallocates more resources toward AI.

* The unit has 15,000 workers, and the layoffs could be announced as soon as Tuesday, with cuts possibly exceeding 10% of the division.

* Mark Zuckerberg is moving money from virtual reality to A.I. and smart glasses. At the same time, Meta spends tens of billions of dollars on A.I. data centers and builds its Compute project.

* Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses have sold more than two million units.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

DESPICABLE: Three Sentenced to Prison for Looting Nova Festival Site After Oct. 7 Massacre

MUST WATCH: Leading Rabbanim Slam Habit of Sharing Girls’ Photos for Shidduchim

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Threatens Trump With “Unforgettable Lesson” If U.S. Strikes

NEW YORK CITY: 15,000 Nurses Go on Strike at Mount Sinai, Montefiore, and NewYork-Presbyterian

Coalition Submits Bill To Repeal Long-Disputed Charge Central To Netanyahu Trial

Hamas Says It Will Hand Over Gaza Authority to Independent Committee Under Trump Plan

“We Don’t Need Them”: President Trump Says MAGA and GOP Should Shut Out Antisemites

Vaad L’Mishmeres Shatnez Issues Advisory Warning of Shatnez in Couches and Pillows

After 13-Hour Interrogation, Netanyahu Chief of Staff Barred From Leaving Israel

Report: PA President Mahmoud Abbas Hospitalized In Ramallah