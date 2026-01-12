Meta to Cut About 10% of Reality Labs Staff as Focus Shifts to AI

Meta plans to cut approx 10% of employees in its Reality Labs division, which focuses on metaverse & virtual-reality products, as the company reallocates more resources toward AI.

* The unit has 15,000 workers, and the layoffs could be announced as soon as Tuesday, with cuts possibly exceeding 10% of the division.

* Mark Zuckerberg is moving money from virtual reality to A.I. and smart glasses. At the same time, Meta spends tens of billions of dollars on A.I. data centers and builds its Compute project.

* Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses have sold more than two million units.