Senate Advances $174B Funding Package, DHS Funding Excluded

The Senate advanced a $174 billion, three-bill funding package in an 81–14 vote as lawmakers try to avoid a government shutdown.

* The package does not include funding for the Department of Homeland Security, leaving a significant part of the government unfunded.

* Sen. Chris Murphy says the recent ICE shooting has raised concerns about ICE and CBP operations, and Democrats want constraints and more officer training in the DHS bill.

* Sen. Chuck Schumer says Democrats want to fund the government through 2026, but lawmakers face a Jan. 30 deadline, and a short-term CR is now likely.