Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Gantz To Yair Golan: “You’re The Greatest Gift Netanyahu Could Ask For”

Screenshot/Channel 12/Yair Golan's X account.

Tensions erupted Monday morning within the opposition, as Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Democrats chairman Yair Golan traded public barbs following a Channel 12 report that Gantz is considering the formation of a unity government led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

According to the report, a senior Blue and White official said that Gantz believes that the next election may end without a decisive result. In that scenario, the official said, Gantz’s plan would be to draw Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Lieberman into a unity government, likely headed by Netanyahu. “It’s not an ideal outcome,” the official said, “but it’s the only arrangement that could hold over time, and Gantz will seek partners who believe in this path.”

Golan responded to the report on Monday, writing, “I believe and hope there isn’t a single person in the ‘change camp’ who has lost their mind and is willing to sit with Netanyahu again. Only a large and powerful Democrats party can ensure this doesn’t happen.”

Gantz fired back sharply, saying, “Yair, you are the greatest gift Netanyahu could ask for.”

Gantz added, “Losing one’s mind is sitting on the sidelines and allowing extremists like Ben Gvir to burn down our country. Losing one’s mind is bringing extremists who support IDF refusal into the party that founded the state.”

“We will do everything to replace Netanyahu, and we will make sure the extremists are pushed back to the margins,” Gantz concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

DESPICABLE: Three Sentenced to Prison for Looting Nova Festival Site After Oct. 7 Massacre

MUST WATCH: Leading Rabbanim Slam Habit of Sharing Girls’ Photos for Shidduchim

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Threatens Trump With “Unforgettable Lesson” If U.S. Strikes

NEW YORK CITY: 15,000 Nurses Go on Strike at Mount Sinai, Montefiore, and NewYork-Presbyterian

Coalition Submits Bill To Repeal Long-Disputed Charge Central To Netanyahu Trial

Hamas Says It Will Hand Over Gaza Authority to Independent Committee Under Trump Plan

“We Don’t Need Them”: President Trump Says MAGA and GOP Should Shut Out Antisemites

Vaad L’Mishmeres Shatnez Issues Advisory Warning of Shatnez in Couches and Pillows

After 13-Hour Interrogation, Netanyahu Chief of Staff Barred From Leaving Israel

Report: PA President Mahmoud Abbas Hospitalized In Ramallah