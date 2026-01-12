Gantz To Yair Golan: “You’re The Greatest Gift Netanyahu Could Ask For”

Tensions erupted Monday morning within the opposition, as Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Democrats chairman Yair Golan traded public barbs following a Channel 12 report that Gantz is considering the formation of a unity government led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

According to the report, a senior Blue and White official said that Gantz believes that the next election may end without a decisive result. In that scenario, the official said, Gantz’s plan would be to draw Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Lieberman into a unity government, likely headed by Netanyahu. “It’s not an ideal outcome,” the official said, “but it’s the only arrangement that could hold over time, and Gantz will seek partners who believe in this path.”

Golan responded to the report on Monday, writing, “I believe and hope there isn’t a single person in the ‘change camp’ who has lost their mind and is willing to sit with Netanyahu again. Only a large and powerful Democrats party can ensure this doesn’t happen.”

Gantz fired back sharply, saying, “Yair, you are the greatest gift Netanyahu could ask for.”

Gantz added, “Losing one’s mind is sitting on the sidelines and allowing extremists like Ben Gvir to burn down our country. Losing one’s mind is bringing extremists who support IDF refusal into the party that founded the state.”

“We will do everything to replace Netanyahu, and we will make sure the extremists are pushed back to the margins,” Gantz concluded.

