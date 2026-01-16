U.S. and Israel Sign Joint AI Cooperation Agreement in Jerusalem

Israel and the United States signed a joint statement today in Jerusalem on cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence. The signing follows Israel’s accession last month to the Pax Silica initiative, which brings together leading countries in artificial intelligence.

Among the nine countries participating in the initiative, Israel was selected as the first to sign a joint statement with the United States. Officials said the agreement represents another step toward positioning Israel as a global leader in artificial intelligence, in line with the flagship objectives of Prime Minister Netanyahu.