Israeli Woman Arrested for Allegedly Acting on Behalf of Hamas During War

Israeli security forces arrested a 51-year-old Israeli woman from northern Israel on suspicion of acting on behalf of Hamas during the war, the Shin Bet and Israel Police said.

* The suspect, Rania Dandan of Kiryat Motzkin, was arrested in recent weeks in a joint operation by the Shin Bet and the police’s Coastal District.

* Investigators said she took part in activities intended to advance Hamas’ objectives and helped operate fictitious Hamas-linked online profiles used to spread false information aimed at sowing fear within Israeli society.