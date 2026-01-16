Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israeli Woman Arrested for Allegedly Acting on Behalf of Hamas During War

Israeli security forces arrested a 51-year-old Israeli woman from northern Israel on suspicion of acting on behalf of Hamas during the war, the Shin Bet and Israel Police said.

* The suspect, Rania Dandan of Kiryat Motzkin, was arrested in recent weeks in a joint operation by the Shin Bet and the police’s Coastal District.

* Investigators said she took part in activities intended to advance Hamas’ objectives and helped operate fictitious Hamas-linked online profiles used to spread false information aimed at sowing fear within Israeli society.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

STICKING UP FOR HAMAS: NYC Mayor Mamdani Laments Court Ruling Allowing Deportation Of Notorious Pro-Hamas Activist

WILD FOOTAGE: IDF Black Hawk Crashes During Recovery Operation After Weather-Forced Landing

Iran Cleric Brands Protesters “Trump’s Soldiers,” Calls for Mass Executions

Mossad Chief Arrives in US for High-Level Talks on Iran as Tensions Escalate

BDE: Moshe Ludmir Z”L Swept Away In Stream In Modi’in Illit As He Was Being Toivel For Shovavim

President Trump Commutes Sentence of Yaakov Chaim Deutsch Following Advocacy By Tzedek

“All Options Are on the Table”: U.S. Warns Iran at U.N., Moves Strike Group Into Position

After Betar Settlement, Jewish Legal Group Presses NY AG to Probe Anti-Zionist Activists

Senior Hamas Commander Killed In Israeli Airstrike, Terrorist Groups Says

Lebanon Arrests 4 Over Mossad Kidnapping Of Top Official In Search For Ron Arad