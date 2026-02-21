BLIZZARD TIMING: Snow Sticks Sunday Evening, Heavy Bands And Near-Blizzard Conditions Possible Into Monday

A mix of rain and snow will start Sunday morning. Temperatures drop late Sunday afternoon and snow will start to stick Sunday evening. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour and increasing winds will greatly reduce visibility and potentially reach blizzard criteria (especially in Suffolk County) into Monday morning.

The big differences in this storm and the foot we saw in January will be temperatures. This will be a warmer, wetter, heavier snow (take it slow shoveling) and it won’t last as long. The snow will be melting by Wednesday this time, not lingering around for weeks.