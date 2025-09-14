Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Reimagining Grief: Ohel Hosts Pre–Yomim Noraim Webinar

As the Yomim Noraim draw near, Ohel’s Zachter Family National Trauma Center is presenting a powerful evening of reflection and support under the theme “Reimagining Grief.” The program will take place on Wednesday, September 17, from 8:30–9:45 p.m., and will feature voices from across the Jewish community sharing deeply personal perspectives on loss.

The evening will open with introductory remarks by Rabbi Yosef Sonnenschein, Rav of K’hal B’nai Shalom in Waterbury, Connecticut, and Menahel of Beis Medrash L’Talmud at Lander College for Men.

A central component of the event will be firsthand accounts from individuals and the challenges they confronted during the Holidays and what helped them.

•Feige Steinmetz, Ohel’s Partners in Grief Ambassador and mother of Dovi A”H, one of the Meron Kedoshim, will speak on the loss of a child.

•Shani Stefansky, Co-founder of Samchainu, will share her journey after the loss of a spouse.

•Dr. Benjy Mayer, Clinical Supervisor and Director of Intake at Achieve Behavioral Health, will discuss navigating adult parental loss.

Adding a clinical perspective, Dr. Norman Blumenthal, Director of Ohel’s Zachter Family National Trauma Center, will provide professional insight, with David Mandel, Ohel CEO, moderating the discussion.

The program is designed to help participants approach the Yomim Noraim with strength, comfort, and renewed spiritual focus, while offering guidance on how to integrate personal grief into these days of reflection.

